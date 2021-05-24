Anne Marie Cummins (nee O’Hara), Roscrea

Anne Marie Cummins nee O’Hara

Ashbury, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, daughter Rebecca, son Nathan, sisters Mary, Margaret and Carol, brothers Peter and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbors and many friends.

In compliance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

Private removal on Thursday morning leaving her residence at 11.15 (travelling down Railway View, Main St., Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Marie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

