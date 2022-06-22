Anne Kilkelly, Clonmel

Reposing at her home in Griffith Avenue this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock with removal on Friday to Ss Peter & Paul’s church, arriving at 12.50 o’clock for requiem mass at 1 o’clock followed by interment in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Oak ward unit, Dunmore wing, Waterford.

House private on Friday morning please.