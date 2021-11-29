Anne Joy (nee Freaney), Carrick-on-Suir

Late of Brennamore, Ninemilehouse, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walshes funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday evening from 5.30-6.30pm.

Arriving for funeral mass at on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s church Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

