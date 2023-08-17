Anne Gleeson, Nenagh & Birdhill

McDonagh Street, Nenagh and formerly of Kilmastulla, Birdhill

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary and her baby brother Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Breda and Margaret (Peggy) (Carroll), and her brother Joe, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandniece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery.

Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed here: www.nenaghparish.ie

House private please.