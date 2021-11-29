Anne Fahey (nee Kearney), Clonmel

“Golf View”, Lyreanearla, Clonmel and formerly The Nire, Co Waterford.

Anne passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning in the presence of her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her brother Paddy.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Sean, daughters Helen, Áine and Maura, son P.J., brothers Michael, Jim, John, Willie, Tom and Walter, her adored grandchildren Katie, Sophie, James, Lucy, Emily and Tadhg, sons-in-law David, Jason and Brendan, daughter-in-law Ruth, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

