Anne Ely (nee Murphy), Thurles

32 Butler Avenue, Thurles.

May 11th, 2022 at South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her husband John and infant son Dermot.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Liz, Jenny and Anne, sons-in-law Johnny and James, grandchildren Amy, Leigha, C.J., Evie, Erin and Aisling, her sisters Kay and Mary, sister-in-law Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her wonderful carers and friends at Padre Pio Nursing Home.

REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Anne’s family. Thank you.

Family flowers only.