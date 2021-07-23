Anne Dunne (nee Dunne), Moyne

Anne Dunne nee Dunne

Eyremount House, Moyne. Peacefully, in her 98th year, at her residence surrounded by her family and the great support of her carers.

Predeceased by her husband Marty, sons Paddy and Dinny, grand-daughter Elise and great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her daughters Mary (Bailey), Ena (Mason), Kathleen (Flynn), Anna (McIntyre), Eilish (Holland) and Margaret (Kelly), sons Martin, John and James, brothers Mick and Jimmy, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 24th July, from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 25th July in St Mary’s Church, Moyne at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Please follow government guidelines regards face masks and social distancing.

House Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence