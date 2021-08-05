Anne Duggan (nee O’Sullivan), Thurles & Newport

Anne Duggan nee O’Sullivan

Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles and formerly Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Former proprietor and matron of Ardeen Nursing Home and originally from Main Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family and friends, under the wonderful care of Mary Fogarty and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Louise and son Frank. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Deirdre, Anne Marie, Aisling and Petrina, grandchildren Gillian, Sarah, Robert, Philip, George and Audrey, great-grandson Senan, sons in law Geoff and Paul, daughter in law Noelette, sister in law Mary Jo (O’ Sullivan), nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

Anne’s funeral cortége will leave Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles on Saturday, 7th August, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

