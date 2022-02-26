Anne Donoghue (Nee Burke), Borrisokane

Kilbiller, Coolbawn and formerly of Springfield, Borrisokane.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kit and sister Mary Theresa (Ryan). Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Sykie), son Eoin, daughter Grainne, daughter-in-law Emily, brothers Tom, Jim, Mike and Damien, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving to Kilbarron Church on Monday afternoon for funeral mass at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please.

