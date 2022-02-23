Anne Cummins nee O’Grady, Roscrea

Loughnavatta, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and brothers John and Fr. Michael.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Yvonne, Tricia and Gemma, son Michael, sons-in-law Paschal and Frank, grandchildren Macdara, Medb, Trudy and Treasa, sisters Helen, Mary and Teresa, brothers Christy and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. (Face masks to be worn at all times please).

Private removal from her residence on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Camblin cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

