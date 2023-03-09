Anne Crowe nee Cantwell, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, daughters Roseanne and Ann, sisters Elizabeth (Purcell) and Rose (Barrett). Sadly missed by her devoted family, sons Jim and Liam, daughter Frances, grandchildren Brian, Melissa, Louise, Michelle, Ian, Ciaran, Aoife, Garry (and his wife Rachel), Allan (and his partner Samantha) and Emma (and her fiancé Mark), daughters-in-law Eleanor and Noreen, Frances’s partner Hughie, son-in-law Brian (Moore), great-grandchildren, sisters Mai, Frances and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.