Anne Costello nee Foster, Thurles and Carlow

32 Ikerrin Court, Thurles and late of Bagenalstown, Carlow

Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret and her brother Sean.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, daughters Emir and Aoife, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Niall, sisters Margaret and Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Anne’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning at 10.30 for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to I.C.U. Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

The Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

