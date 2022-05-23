Anne Collins, Nenagh

Curryquinn, Dolla, Nenagh.

Peacefully after a long illness in the tender care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy & Molly and her nephew TJ Ryan.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Maureen Ryan, brother in law Tim, nephew Patrick & his wife Tara, grandnieces Molly & Isabelle, grandnephews Paudie & Jack, cousins, neighbours, her great friends Sarah & Margaret, relatives and her many friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her sister Maureen’s home at Mountisland Dolla this Tuesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Dolla Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre.