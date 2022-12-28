Anne Bourke (nee Ryan) (Cowboy), Thurles

Sean Treacy Avenue, Loughtagalla, Thurles.

Passed peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Waterford.

Deeply missed by her loving family, husband John, daughters Gillian, Caroline and Jenny, son Jason, grandchildren Alesha, Patrick, Lorcan, J.J and Ayda, sons-in-law Steven and James, sister Catriona, brothers Denis and Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 29th Dec. from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday 30th Dec to arrive at St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles at 1pm for Burial Service.