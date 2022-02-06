Anne Barry (nee O’Neill), Clonmel and formerly Co. Cork

Woodrooffe, Clonmel and formerly Killeagh, Co Cork.

Anne passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel on Saturday evening surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Tim, daughter Isobel (De Barra), son Tom, brothers Michael and James, sisters Eileen, Kay, Bernie and Mary, grandchildren Tom, John and Christopher, daughter-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in Castlelyons Cemetery, Fermoy.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding face covering and hand shaking.

