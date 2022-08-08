Anna Ryan nee O’Donnell, Killenaule and Ballingarry

River Street, Killenaule and formerly of Ballingarry, Thurles,

07/08/2022.

Under the loving care of staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Dualla, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband John and her brothers and sisters. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Sean, daughters Margaret and Breda, sons in law Ger and Paul, daughter in law Sally Anne, grandchildren Emer, Eoin, Cillian, Caoimhe, Diarmuid, Holly, Méabh and Emily, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule at 7.30 pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule