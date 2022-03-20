Anna Ryan (Lar) (nee Byrom), Birdhill

Grawn, Ballinahinch,, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary.

19th March 2022 in her 101st year.

Predeceased by her husband Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Thomas, and Christy, daughter Mary, son in law Seamus, adoring grandchildren Rebecca, Michelle, Jennifer and Philip and great grandchildren, sister in law Mary, niece Susan, close neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday 21st March from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arriving on Tuesday 22nd at St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Newport Day Care Centre.