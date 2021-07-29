Anna May O’Brien (nee Forde), Clonmel

Late of Marian Court and Springfield, Clonmel.

Died on July 28, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny O’Brien, daughters Gaye and Carmel.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Vincent and John, daughter Annette (Fitzgibbon), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anne and Sylvia, son-in-law Mick, sister Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Anna May’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

