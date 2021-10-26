Anna Lyons nee Moloney, Thurles

1 Butler Avenue, Thurles.

Died on October 25th, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Beloved wife of the late John. Will be sadly missed by her family, daughters Breide, Anne, Frances, Cathy, Angela and Therese, sons Conor and John, sisters Kathlyn and Angela, brother Judge, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, wonderful carers and many friends.

Reposing at her home on this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence