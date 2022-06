Curragha, Lorrha, Nenagh & Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone Birr Co Offaly.

Predeceased by her father John, mother Sarah (Quinlisk) and brothers Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael (St Kieran’s Nursing Home Rathcabbin), sister-in-law Gertrude (Kilcormac), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving this Saturday morning to St Ruadhans Church Lorrha at 11.45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Rest In Peace