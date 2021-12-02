Anna ‘Hannah’ Maher (née Doyle), Clontarf & Thurles

Anna ‘Hannah’ Maher (née Doyle)

Clontarf and late of Castlemeadows, Thurles – November 26th, 2021 – (suddenly) at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Jackie, Maxine and Aidan, cherished nanny to Leanne, Emily, Daniel, Oliver, Rebecca, Aaron and Sienna and great nanny to Luka, daughter of the late Bridget and Gerry and sister of the late Olive, Jimmy and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Harry, sister Breda, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Anna will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Friday (3rd, December) from 2pm to 7pm.

Removal to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Marino on Saturday (4th, December) arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation at Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Dublin Fire Brigade.

For Livestreaming of Anna’s Mass please visit: https://www.marinoparish.ie/live-stream/

Those who wish to leave a personal message for the family may do so on the condolences section below or on www.kirwans.ie

Please respect current health guidelines on social distancing and wearing of facemasks.

“May she Rest in Peace”

