Anna Cummins (nee O’Gorman), Kilkenny

Ballybeigh, Tullaroan, Kilkenny and Kilmanagh, Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Andy, Paddy, sisters Betty, Rita and Mary. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Betty, sons Laurence, John and Patrick, grandchildren Katelyn, Emma, Patrick, Niall, Bobby and Jessica, son-in-law Neil (O’Connor), daughters-in-law Valerie (Dunne), and Noreen (Wise), brothers John, Christy and James, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 2.30pm to 7.30pm, with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in Tullaroan Church at 11.00am followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery.

