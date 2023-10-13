Anna Cremins nee Carey, Mitchelstown

3 Ashfield Manor, Mitchelstown, Co Cork – wife of Paddy of Sean Allen Terrace, Tipperary Town.

On October 12th, 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

Predeceased by her parents Nora and Mick, brother Paddy and infant son Sean.

Deeply mourned by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Michelle and Andrea, sons Damian and Padraic.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Dearbhla, Rory, Aisling, Gearoid, Shauna, Leah, Emer, Aine and Cormac, great-grandchild Ellen, sisters Noreen Murphy, Elizabeth Carey and Kathleen Griffin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

May Anna Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Reception into the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown on Saturday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

Anna’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Mercy Hospital Foundation on https://www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie/donate/