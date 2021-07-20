Ann Veale (nee Roche), Clonmel

Ann Veale (Nee Roche)

Glenoaks Close, and formerly of Elm Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully at her residence on 16th July 2021. (Predeceased by her son Kenneth)

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Colin, Michael, Willie and Thomas, daughters Mary, Janie, Lizzie, Annmarie and there partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives, her best friend Gina and friends.

Ann’s Funeral cortége will leave her residence on Friday (23rd July) morning at 11am for St. Oliver’s church.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence