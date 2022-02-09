Ann Torpey (nee Dunphy), Ballyneale & Piltown

Ann Torpey nee Dunphy

Butlerstown, Ballyneale, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Tybroughney, Piltown, Kilkenny.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday evening from 5.30-6.30pm

Arriving for funeral mass on Friday at 11.30am in Ballyneale Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

