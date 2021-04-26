Ann St. John (nee Nolan), Thurles & Co. Wexford

51 Collins Park, Thurles and formerly of Springmount, Rathnure, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by her grand-daughter Amy, parents Margaret and Thomas.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Joe, sons Thomas and Kevin, daughter Evelyn, grandchildren Ronan, Gary, Róisín, Liam, Stephen, Ella, Odhran and Freya, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Trish, son-in-law Thomas, brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters Eithne and Maurie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in the ICA, and many friends.

Following government guidelines Ann’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 29th April at 10.10am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church.

House Private Please.

