Ann Seymour Nenagh

Ballinwear, Nenagh

October 16th 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Tom and Annie, her sister Kathleen, brothers Michael, John and Bernard. Much loved and sadly missed by her husband Pat, her stepson Jason and his wife Alice, sister Breda, brothers, Paddy, Tommy, Ollie, Tony, Ger and Willie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon), for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

House private please.

Pat and the family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and attention that Ann received from the staff of The Milford Home Care Team and The Community Intervention Team.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice, www.milfordcarecentre.ie