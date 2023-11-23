Ann O’Dwyer nee Rea, Cashel

34 Main Street, Cashel and formerly of West Gate, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

November 22nd 2023, unexpectedly at home. Ann, deeply regretted by her loving husband Seán (Johnny), family Eimear, Sinéad, Seán Óg, Áine and Cormac, sons-in-law Paul Wilde, Donal T. Ryan and Diarmuid Crosse, daughters-in-law Mairéad and Catherine, grandchildren Paul, Eoin, Cillian, Donal Óg, Carrie Anne, Conor, David, Sarah, Dan, Rory, Dara, Oran, Aibhe, Ornagh, Ronan and Cara, brother Tom, sisters-in-law Catherine Rea, Jean O’Dwyer, Helen Ryan & her husband Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal