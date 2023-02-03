Ann Dwyer (Née O’Sullivan), Roscrea and Limerick

Dromakeenan, Roscrea, and formerly of Turrane, Glin, Limerick.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of Harolds Cross Hospice, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jim, sister Birdie and brother Art.

She will be sadly missed by her sons Neil and Colm, daughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Stephaine and Marlene, grandchildren Áine and Seamus. Deeply regretted by her sister Mary, brothers Donie, Patrick and Roger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good friends and neighbours. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 Pk82) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery (E53 Y184).

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie