Ann O’Brien (nee O’Neill), Clonmel & Rathgormack

Laganore, Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Rathgormack, Co Waterford.

Ann passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Friday night in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her family Marie (Harris), Alice (Murphy), Jenny (Hayes), Micheál, Áine (Whelan) and Patricia, grandchildren Shane, Chloe, Paul, Darragh, Evan, Liam, Sarah, Aidan, David, and Aaron, great-grandchildren Ollie and Theo, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of her son Micheál (Mick), Laganore, Powerstown (Eircode E91 H2F6) on Monday afternoon from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.