Ann (Nan) O’Keeffe (Née McGrath), Clonmel and Laois

O’Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Clonmeen, Errill, Co Laois.

Nan passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, son Micheál, daughter Antoinette, grandchildren Jason, Steven and Tommy, sister Angela (Campion), daughter-in-law Sinéad, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Association of Ireland.

Nan’s family encourages the wearing of face masks.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page.