Ann (Nan) Brophy, England and Castlecomer

Reading England & Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Medical & Nursing Staff in the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

Pre-deceased by her parents Dan & Ciss Brophy, brothers Danny, Larry, John and Bill and her dear sister Eileen Smith.

Survived and sadly missed by her darling daughter Michelle, son-in-law Darryl, her adored grandchildren George and Áine, and her special niece Andrea Smith, brothers Tom and Mick (Reading), sisters Maureen Hoey & Tess Brogan (Clogh, Castlecomer), Kathleen Walsh (Tralee), Agnes Brennan (Slough) and Breda Dwan (Thurles), brothers-in-law Benny Hoey and Phil Smith, sisters-in-law Ann Brophy (London), Ann Brophy (Bury), Mary Campwell Brophy (London) and Carol Brophy (Reading).

MAY NAN’S GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Nan’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 16th August at 12 noon in the English Martyrs Church.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.englishmartyrsRDG.com

Those who wish may leave a message of sympathy and share memories of Nan in the condolence section below.

