Ann Murray (née Finnegan), Carrick-on-Suir

Ash park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Martin and Son Leonard, sisters Joan and Maria, daughter in law Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Martin Jnr, Leonard Jnr and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, may she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday 3rd May from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church for requiem mass on Wednesday the 4th May at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Ock ward UHW.

Family would like people to wear Masks at the funeral home please.