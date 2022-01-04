Ann Moroney (nee Magan), Clonmel

Clashaniska Upper and formerly Queen Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Ann passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Hospital, Cork on Monday morning in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Damian, daughters Aoife, Sinéad, Edel and Orla, son Jim, brothers Tom and Eamon, sister Siobhán (Maher), grand-daughter Maisie, son-in-law Eoin, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking. Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

