Ann Moloney nee Cooney, Limerick and Garranmore

79 College Park, Limerick V94 K88X and formerly of Garranmore, Youghalarra, Co. Tipperary and Joe Walsh Limerick.

Peacefully under the excellent care of the staff of Ward 2 D University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Christy, and brother Chris. Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat, Francis, Diarmuid, Marcus, sisters Maura, Pauline, Margaret, Shelia, brother Lant, grandchildren, daughters in law Nancy, Mary, Lisa, Alley. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Corbally.

Burial afterwards in Bridgetown Cemetery.

May Ann’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace