Ann Molloy, Thurles and Templemore

Abbey Road, Thurles

Former proprietor of Joanne’s Boutique Thurles and originally from Priory Demense, Templemore.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Joe and Mary and brother Joe.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy (Tom) and children Paul, Claire and Frank, sisters Mary Shanahan, Jos Foy and Frances Molloy, brothers Mick and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Thurles Care and Cameo Care Thurles

House private please.