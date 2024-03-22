Ann Liffey née Egan, Shinrone

Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly

Passed away in her 82nd year (unexpectedly, but peacefully) at home on the 19th of March 2024.

Predeceased by her loving husband Richard (Jnr), sisters Mary (Wyer) and Pat (McManus) and parents Stephen and Maureen Egan.

Deeply regretted by her sons Stephen, Barry and Rory, daughters Fiona (Chipperfield) and Orla (O’Shea), sisters Denise (Cott) and Dots (Duffy), sons-in-law Marcus and Paudi, daughters-in-law Fiona and Bernie, grandchildren Darragh, Aoife, Saoirse, Aideen, Seán, Ellen, James, Kate, Zoë, Rebecca, Evan, Aaron, Emmet, Róisín, Megan and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later