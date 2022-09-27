Ann Kiely (nee Hally), Clonmel

Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

25th September 2022 peacefully at her residence.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Batty, daughter Michelle, sons Barry and Adrian, son-in-law Jonathan, daughter-in-law Leoni, grandchildren, sister Maggie, brothers Tony Johnny and J.D, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

A private Cremation Service will take place on Thursday.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.