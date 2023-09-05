Ann Hogan (nee O’Leary), Cloughjordan

Rath, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully on 5th September 2023 at Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael & grandson Aidan.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Martin, Liam , Helen, Laura & John. Brother David & sister Trica, grandchildren Clara, Kevin, Adele, Aaron, Stephen, Sophie, Ava & Danny. Great-grandchildren Maddie, Lily, Olivia & Alfie. Son in law Michael, daughter in law Siobhan, and by Jana, Extended family cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her son Martin’s house in Knockane (E45 NR28) this Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ballinree New Cemetery.

The Hogan family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and kindness Ann received from all the staff at Bushy Park Nursing home.

They are very thankful at this time.