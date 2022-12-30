Ann Egan Nee Brosnan, Ballina

Ballycorrigan, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Killonan, Monaleen, Co. Limerick.

29th December 2022 peacefully.

Predeceased by her parents and her sisters Nora and Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughters Sinéad, Siobhan and Niamh, son Donal, sons in law Bernard, Darryl and Paul, grandchildren Brian, Jack, Ríain, Fionn, Kate and Tom, sister Patsy and brothers Tommy and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday 31st December from 4 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Arrival on Sunday 1st January 2023 (New Years Day) to Our Lady and St. Lua Church Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.

Which can be viewed on Ballina & Boher Parish – ChurchCamLive.ie .

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.