Ann Duggan nee Devane, Holycross and Ballagh

Abbeydale, Graiguenoe, Holycross and formerly Ballagh.

Ann passed away peacefully on February 20th 2024, following a short illness, surrounded by her devoted family in the loving care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Predeceased by her father Jack and mother Brigid.

Ann will forever be in the hearts of her loving family who are heartbroken. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Donal, sons and daughters Dónal, Michelle, Georgina, Daragh, and Donnacha. Fondly remembered by her daughters-in-law Finola, Gillian and Laura, sons-in-law Tom and Trevor, and by her adored grandchildren, Peter, Dearbhla, Aoibh, Lúsaí, Dáithí, Shane, Bláithín, Rían, and Éadha. Also sadly missed and loved by her brothers Tom, John, Willie, James, Patrick, and Michael, her sister Siobháin, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at her son’s residence, The Forge, Holycross (E41 TN22) on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm.

Departure by foot from The Forge at 11.15 am on Friday arriving in Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey