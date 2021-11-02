Ann Caton (nee Ely), Moyne & Thurles

Ann Caton nee Ely

Cooleeney, Moyne & Stannix Home, Childers Park, Thurles.

Ann in her 98th year peacefully in the loving care of the excellent and dedicated staff of St. Enda’s Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, predeceased by her parents Henry and Margaret, husband Les, son Leslie, daughter Carol, brothers Martin, George and John, sisters Nora and Katie. Ann will be sadly missed by her sister Margaret (London), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and good friends.

Reposing for family and close friends at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with rosary at 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Our Lady & St. Kevin Church, Littleton for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at https:/www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Please comply with Covid 19 restrictions regarding face coverings, social distancing and no hand shaking.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

