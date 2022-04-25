Ann Cashin (Spencer), Roscrea

39 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her parents Charlie and Kit and sister Frances.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Nuala and Val, brothers Ron and Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.