Ann Brereton nee Kenneally, Nenagh

Rathurles, Nenagh & Rivervale Nursing Home.

Peacefully on 16-8-2022 in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy & cherished daughter Marie and son in law John.

Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Christine, Caroline & Bernadette. Sons in law Colm & Neil, sisters Marie & Peggy, brothers Denis, Kieran & Bernard. Sisters in law Ina & Moria, brother in law Toddy, her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, her dear friend Tommy Mounsey, nieces & nephews the residents & staff at Rivervale, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Friday for Requiem mass at 12 noon. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan parish Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Grawn Graveyard.