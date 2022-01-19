Ann Bourke nee Culhane, Thurles

Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Donal and Thomas, daughters Mary (Bannon) and Mairead (O’Mahony), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Kay, sons in law Ned and Donal, sisters-in-law Peggy, Mary and Mai, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 followed by burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

