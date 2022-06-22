Angus McGlynn, Ballina

Willowcliff, Ballina, Co. Tipperary June 21st 2022, suddenly.

Dearly loved son of the late Deirdre and brother of the late Andrew.

Deeply bereaved by his loving partner Sau Cheng, and heart broken sister Shelley, father Michael, brother in-law Anthony and niece and nephew Éabha and Stuart. Sadly missed also by his loving family, wonderful friends and caring neighbours.

Angus suffered greatly in his long illness, but remained happy, active and incredibly determined. All those who knew Angus knew of his love of life, nature and the water. His is deeply kind heart and creativity will be missed dearly.

Reposing at his sister Shelley’s home, Lakefield, 55 Derg Hill, Ballina (Eircode: V94AN8H) on Thursday evening (June 23rd) from 5.00pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Our Lady & St. Lua Church, Ballina on Friday (June 24th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Angus took pride in his beautiful garden, and as such we are accepting flowers from all.

Angus’s funeral will take place in line with Government restrictions.

Please adhere to government guidelines and advice on social distancing and mask wearing.