Angeline Starr (nee Tiernan), Nenagh

Sheelruddera, Terryglass, Nenagh.

Wife of late PJ Starr and loving mother to Noreen, Joseph and Anne. Mother in law to Michael.

Sadly missed by her sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm.

Private removal on Wednesday morning to the church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass arriving at 11:45am for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Croi, The West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.