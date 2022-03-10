Angela Morrissey nee Cooke, Clogheen

Mount Anglesby, Clogheen

Died on March 10th, 2022

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, children Danny, Kevin, Margaret, Martin, Michael, Dermot, Deirdre, Rosaleen and Patrick, sister Mona, nephews, nieces, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren, relatives and friends

Reposing at her residence in Mount Anglesby Clogheen (E21 K162) on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o’clock in St Mary’s Church Clogheen followed by burial in Shanrahan cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on churchservices.tv