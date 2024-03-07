Angela Molloy, Terryglass

Crossanagh, Terryglass, Nenagh

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner Stephen, children Emma, James, Christopher and Michael, parents Gerard and Margaret, brothers John, Bernard, Raymond. Sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and all the Molloy, Darcy and Connolly families. Including her many many friends and neighbours

May her beautiful soul rest in peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main St. Borrisokane on Friday from 4.30 to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Saturday at 10.45am for mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private please (Young Family)

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Milford Care Centre https://milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/