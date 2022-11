‘Sarita’ Coolcotts and formerly of Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband John and dearly loved mother of Michael, Patricia and Claire, sister of Conor and the late Frank.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 3 o’clock with removal at 6 o’clock to Church of the Annunciation, Clonard.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown.

May she rest in peace.